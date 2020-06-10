E3/Sentinel Acquires Lucid perspectives

E3/Sentinel has acquired Lucid Perspectives, LLC, a provider of software development and systems engineering solutions to the Intelligence Community. With this acquisition, E3/Sentinel further expands its data engineering, advanced analytics and software development capability, bringing an additional set of offerings to its base of federal government customers. Lucid’s operations will immediately be combined with Data Works, another E3/Sentinel Company acquired in August 2019, creating a cybersecurity, software development, advanced analytics and systems engineering specialist.

Lucid, founded in 2016 with headquarters in Reston, Virginia, primarily supports the Intelligence Community specializing in software, cyber, network and systems engineering. Core to the organization, Lucid delivers systems involving people, processes, data, and technologies for its federal government customers to help fulfill their mission needs.

Mike McDaniel, co-founder and CEO of Lucid, added, “We’re excited to join the E3/Sentinel family and further expand their already robust offerings for the Intelligence Community, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Defense and Civilian agencies. Our organizations are strategically aligned, from E3/Sentinel’s strong, employee-first culture to their investment in building comprehensive, integrated solutions for customers, we see significant and exciting synergies working together.”

“Since joining the E3/Sentinel family last year, we have been able to accelerate our work in the Intelligence Community. Joining forces with Lucid allows us to further enhance and expand our offerings and approaches to help our government customers and prime partners attract and retain top technical talent”, said Nick Powers, President of Data Works.

Finally, E3/Sentinel is also announcing that the company is planning to rebrand its growing platform later this year to streamline its multiple brands and leverage the new platform it has built as a result of five acquisitions within the last 24 months.

Daniel Ingersoll with Cameron/McEvoy, PLLC served as legal counsel to Lucid. Blank Rome served as counsel to E3/Sentinel.

