E3/Sentinel Forms Board of Advisors

E3/Sentinel has announced the appointment of Kevin McAleenan, former acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, Topper Ray and Luanne Pavco to its Board of Advisors.

“We are excited to welcome Kevin, Topper and Luanne to our newly formed Board of Advisors,” said Andy Maner, E3/Sentinel’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our advisory board will help us ensure we are always utilizing and developing the right mission skills and capabilities for our clients. These three individuals also add strong mission and culture complements to our teams as well as unique and recognized eminence given their accomplishments in federal government and their knowledge of best practices in the commercial space. They will provide valuable insights and deep networks of expertise and knowledge as we continue our momentum as a leading middle market mission-focused, service driven solutions company.”

Prior to joining E3/Sentinel’s Board of Advisors, McAleenan was the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security where he worked to protect Americans from threat by land, sea, air and cyberspace, while also promoting the nation’s economic prosperity. Before this appointment, he served as Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and has decades of experience in the parallel fields that combine law enforcement, anti-terrorism and trade and travel.

“E3/Sentinel has been able to accomplish remarkable results and mission impact in a short amount of time,” said McAleenan. “I’m excited to work closely with E3/Sentinel to help their talent, client and solution initiatives while accelerating their capabilities for clients.”

Ray, President, Communications of Bravo Group, is a recognized leader in strategic communications and the tight interactions with public affairs. He began his career working for George H.W. Bush in Communications and Events and has a wealth of experience in the use of strategy, digital technology and creative to deliver mission results.

Pavco is the General Manager of Slalom Consulting (Mid Atlantic). Prior to this she was Managing Partner of Public Sector for IBM Global Business Services including US Federal and previously worked at PWC. She graduated from Georgetown University and has her MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia. She has distinguished herself throughout her career with her innovative approaches at clients and professional development for colleagues.

Read more at E3/Sentinel

