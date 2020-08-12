E3/Sentinel Promotes Rick Schult to EVP Business Development

E3/Sentinel has announced that Rick Schult has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Business Development. In this new role, Rick will be responsible for driving organic growth strategies for the entire E3/Sentinel enterprise.

“Rick’s impact on the company over the last 15 years has been immense,” said Chris Blahm, E3/Sentinel Chief Growth Officer “His passion for culture, people, innovation, eminence and a focus on the customer will immediately help us as we continue to grow in a full and open market.”

In his prior role as Senior Vice President for the E3/Sentinel Defense Division, Rick was responsible for client engagement, service delivery excellence, talent management, and the overall growth strategy. He was instrumental in establishing the division in 2012 and driving tremendous year over year annual growth for the organization. Rick is a proven leader capable of maintaining trust with complex clients while guiding the professional development of his employees.

