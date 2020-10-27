E3/Sentinel Rebrands as Avantus Federal

E3/Sentinel, a NewSpring Holdings company, has rebranded and will now operate under the name of Avantus Federal. This follows two years of transformative growth that followed the acquisition of five companies: E3 Federal Solutions, Sentinel, Data Works, Operational Intelligence and Lucid Perspectives.

“This is a significant milestone for our organization and highlights our capabilities, our growth and our commitment to both our clients and our employees,” said Avantus Federal CEO Andy Maner. “Our unification to Avantus Federal is about much more than simply refreshing our logo, website and colors. It’s about fully expressing all that inspires us and communicating our unique vision to our customers today and tomorrow.”

The rebrand includes a new name, logo, website, mission statement and values that better align with the organization’s collective future vision while recognizing the heritage of each organization.

“The Avantus brand symbolizes our continuous growth and innovation,” said Chris Blahm, Avantus Federal Chief Growth Officer “The name ‘Avantus’ – which signals both ‘advantage’ and ‘vantage point’ – reflects our hyper-focused, outcome-oriented business, where our employees are part of everything we do. As we advance to this next chapter, we are going to continue to empower eminence and deliver exceptional outcomes from our people that will be bolstered by our technology, innovation and platforms.”

Read the announcement at Avantus Federal

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)