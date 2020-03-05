The U.S. Air Force’s 96th Range Control Squadron (96 RNCS) at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida provides real-time mission monitoring and control of the base’s Test and Training Range. The 96 RNCS tracks and controls aircraft and weapons in flight, performs data collection and data processing for live and post-mission system performance analysis. The 96 RNCS uses an array of information systems and applications that display sensor, telemetry and visual data to allow range operators to exercise control over range activities. To improve mission productivity, legacy infrastructure needed to be upgraded to a full networked audio/video solution. AVI-SPL, the integrator for the project, chose RGB Spectrum’s Zio® AV-over-IP technology. Zio codecs are used to decode more than 150 live visuals from test range cameras integrated with sensor, telemetry and tracking data. The D2004 codecs provided the capacity to handle the multicast IP camera feeds of varying resolutions up to 4K and decode them for viewing.Eglin Air Force Base Deploys RGB Spectrum’s Networked AV Technology

Zio codecs provide an easily manageable H.264 stream decoding platform for secure AV-over-IP transmission. The test range’s 150 incoming camera streams are transmitted over a network to the control room’s 24 Zio units for decoding and display. Customizable presets let operators select from the array of incoming streams and arrange them, on-the-fly, into applicable groups for real-time viewing. The codecs can be managed by both third-party control devices and Zio’s built-in GUI, to provide multiple points of control during a testing event. RGB Spectrum’s Zio® AV-over-IP technology offers enterprise-wide HD and 4K video and audio distribution over any size network. Zio’s architecture bridges the gap across LANs and WANs, allowing users to pull in content from any location and distribute it is needed. It provides a fully scalable networked AV solution, with encoder and decoder endpoints, as well as multiviewers and video wall processors,

Zio’s unique WebView feature combines live video with web-based content. Web pages, tickers, analytics and anything that can be displayed in a web browser can be dragged and dropped into a window on the screen.

The Zio networked AV system offers seamless switching over the IP network infrastructure. Automatic discovery of encoders makes it easy to add devices to the network. An intuitive user interface offers live thumbnails of Zio encoded streams and drag-and-drop functionality for routing.

AVI-SPL is a global business partner providing audio visual solutions and managed services. AVI-SPL’s highly-trained team works with organizations to strategize, design, deploy, manage and support advanced audio visual solutions. For more information, visit www.AVISPL.com.

RGB Spectrum provides innovative solutions for processing, distribution, and display of video and AV over IP data. Since its founding in 1987, RGB Spectrum has established itself as a leading designer and manufacturer of cutting-edge video/graphics processors and decision support systems. Company offerings include networked AV over IP, video wall processors, multiviewers, matrix switchers, codecs, extenders, and integrated solutions for control room management.

For more information, visit www.rgb.com.

