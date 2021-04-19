Egnyte Announces New Integrations With Microsoft

Egnyte has announced new integrations with Microsoft aimed at helping mid-sized organizations prevent data loss, address a growing number of regional privacy regulations, and simplify the overall management of content, with minimal administrative overhead.

“Our employees love using Microsoft 365 but with the multiple applications, including Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and desktop applications, we find it increasingly difficult to manage and secure all of our content,” said Tony Schwingel, Director of IT Service Delivery at Brookfield Properties. “With Egnyte we gain greater insight across how our content is being accessed and used, as well as the ability to establish and enforce consistent governance across all of our Microsoft applications.”

“Accelerated by the rapid shifts to remote work, Microsoft’s cloud suite, increasingly front-ended by Microsoft Teams, is now pervasive among organisations of all sizes, which has introduced new and unfamiliar risks,” said Rajesh Ram, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer of Egnyte. “Mid-sized organizations, in particular, struggle to implement the various compliance, security and privacy tools that Microsoft offers as add-on options to its service. The complexity challenges are particularly acute in regulated industries, such as financial services and healthcare.”

Egnyte launched a series of integrations with Microsoft Teams in 2020. The new announcements cover the other most popular aspects of Microsoft 365, specifically:

Exchange Online/Outlook: automatically identify and classify sensitive content in Microsoft Exchange Online and Exchange Server emails and attachments to help prevent improper disclosure or accidental data loss.

SharePoint and OneDrive: classify and find regulated and sensitive content sprawled across different SharePoint and OneDrive libraries through a “single pane of glass.”

Word, Excel, PowerPoint: business users can now access and co-edit files using the respective Microsoft desktop apps while their IT and security teams govern the data through Egnyte, creating a “best of both worlds” experience.

In addition to these announcements pertaining to Microsoft 365, Egnyte is also announcing general availability of a new Public Cloud Connector to synchronize selected files between Egnyte and Microsoft Azure object storage. Previously in closed beta, this connector is being used in live deployments to support virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments, cloud data processing, cloud archiving, and more.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)