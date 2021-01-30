Eindhoven Airport Tests Bag Recognition Technology

Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands has been testing new artificial intelligence (AI) baggage recognition technology with industry partners Vanderlande and BagsID. It is expected that the use of this new technology will be more accurate, environmentally friendly and cheaper than checking in hold baggage via scanning baggage tags. It also has the advantage of notifying passengers of the status and location of their luggage.

Ivar van der Smaal, Innovation Manager of Eindhoven Airport said the first phase of the trial has been completed successfully and demonstrated that the technology “can be very useful and offer many advantages.” Nevertheless, barcoded baggage tags will not disappear for the time being, Van der Smaal emphasizes. The information on the baggage labels contains a mandatory 10-digit code, which is prescribed in the guidelines (RP 740) of the International Air Transport Association. In addition, the arrival airport often does not yet have the smart cameras required.

The pilot will be extended until 2023. In the next trial period, the image recognition algorithm will be linked to the baggage system. Then a test will be performed in which passengers of a selected flight will check in their hold baggage without a baggage label but by having a photo of their suitcase taken. The passengers are then notified on their mobile about the status and location of their suitcase up to the final destination.

