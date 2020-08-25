Elbit Integrates Sintela’s Detection Technology Into U.S. Border Control System

Elbit Systems of America has successfully integrated data supplied by Sintela’s fiber optics-based Linear Ground Detection Systems (LGDS) into the Elbit Systems’ TORCH™ Command & Control system used by the United States Border Patrol.

Sintela’s LGDS – called Onyx – provides surface and subterranean surveillance and threat detection in support of the Border Wall System (BWS), along America’s southern border. The LGDS provides an added layer of security to the steel-and-concrete constructed physical border wall. Elbit Systems of America will install the LGDS system that is designed to automatically detect and identify threats, using machine learning.

Sintela – headquartered in the United Kingdom, with associate offices around the world – is a specialist in advanced sensing technology, with experience working on complicated infrastructure projects such as the BWS.

Elbit Systems of America is the prime contractor for the Integrated Fixed Towers program that provides more than 7,000 square miles of protection on the southern border with long-range surveillance technology.

