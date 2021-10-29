58.9 F
GSA’s 10x Program Announces New Investment Priorities

All federal employees are eligible to submit their ideas for how the government can better use technology to serve the public directly through the 10x website.

(GSA photo)

The U.S. General Services Administration announced the new investment priorities for 10x, the agency’s venture studio program that invests in technology innovation ideas proposed by federal employees. The new investment priorities for the program align with Biden-Harris Administration priorities, including addressing the climate crisis, promoting equity in public service, and increasing engagement between government and the public.

“With 10x, we are harnessing the creativity of the federal workforce in order to address the big challenges in our country — because oftentimes the best ideas come from those who work most closely to the problem,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “We’re looking forward to a new round of submissions for projects that respond to the needs of the American people, prepare for the climate challenges of the future, and ensure that all members of the public have equitable access to services and information.”

All federal employees are eligible to submit their ideas for how the government can better use technology to serve the public directly through the 10x website. Ideas received by November 16th will be considered for funding and 10x expects to start projects in January 2022.

Housed within the Technology Transformation Services (TTS) since its founding in 2015, 10x has long been supported by the Federal Citizen Services Fund (FCSF) and kick-started successful government-wide products including login.gov and the U.S. Web Design System (USWDS). To submit ideas and learn more about the new investment priorities, visit 10x.gsa.gov.

Read more at GSA

