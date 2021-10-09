IARPA Announces Launch of the RESILIENCE Program

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, the research and development arm of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, announced today a multi-year research effort called the Robust Energy Sources for Intelligence Logistics In Extreme, Novel and Challenging Environments (RESILIENCE) program.

RESILIENCE will develop portable power solutions for electronics that can operate under the demanding operational conditions experienced by Intelligence Community (IC) officers. If successful, it will provide power sources to extend the function of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with vertical take-off and landing capability and unattended electronic devices, which must operate in extreme environmental conditions for years.

“Most people assume that they can recharge the batteries in their electronics wherever they go,” said RESILIENCE program manager, Dr. Dawson Cagle. “The goal of the RESILIENCE program is to assure maximum power source reliability in extreme conditions where recharging is not possible. We also plan to provide UAVs with an all-important burst of power for vertical landing at the end of a long flight.”

Through a competitive Broad Agency Announcement, IARPA has awarded RESILIENCE research contracts to the following teams:

Rutgers University, with subcontractors The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation; Saft America, with subcontractors Northrop Grumman, the University of California San Diego, and the University of Maryland; Teledyne Scientific and Imaging, with subcontractors Navitas Systems and the University of Dayton Research Institute; Conamix, with subcontractors EaglePicher Technologies and Ionic Materials; SRI International, with subcontractors Precision Combustion, Inc. and the University of California, Los Angeles; II-VI Aerospace & Defense, with subcontractors EaglePicher Technologies; Solid Power, with subcontractor University of Maryland; and CAMX Power.

U.S. Army Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center will perform the program’s test and evaluation work.

Read the announcement at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence