Register for Homeland Security Startup Studio ‘22 Launch Event on Dec. 2

This event features a panel of experts, entrepreneurs from HSSS ‘21, and a live Q&A with DHS S&T and FedTech to discuss the program.

By Homeland Security Today
On behalf of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T), you’re invited to our recruiting kickoff event for the Homeland Security Startup Studio 2022 on Thursday, December 2nd from 2—3:30 p.m. ET.

S&T’s Homeland Security Startup Studio (HSSS) is an innovative program that brings together entrepreneurs, mentors, and inventors to deliver technology solutions for homeland security. Conducted in partnership with FedTech, HSSS pairs the next generation of entrepreneurs with federally funded, cutting-edge technologies to help move them from the lab to the market.

The HSSS 2022 Launch Event is an opportunity to learn more about our upcoming cohort. This event features a panel of experts, entrepreneurs from HSSS ‘21, and a live Q&A with DHS S&T and FedTech to discuss the program.

Learn more and register today.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

