Register for Homeland Security Startup Studio ‘22 Launch Event on Dec. 2

On behalf of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T), you’re invited to our recruiting kickoff event for the Homeland Security Startup Studio 2022 on Thursday, December 2nd from 2—3:30 p.m. ET.

S&T’s Homeland Security Startup Studio (HSSS) is an innovative program that brings together entrepreneurs, mentors, and inventors to deliver technology solutions for homeland security. Conducted in partnership with FedTech, HSSS pairs the next generation of entrepreneurs with federally funded, cutting-edge technologies to help move them from the lab to the market.

The HSSS 2022 Launch Event is an opportunity to learn more about our upcoming cohort. This event features a panel of experts, entrepreneurs from HSSS ‘21, and a live Q&A with DHS S&T and FedTech to discuss the program.

Learn more and register today.