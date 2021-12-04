43.1 F
U.K. Invents Audio Technology for Border Surveillance

By Homeland Security Today
(Dstl)

The U.K.’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has invented a novel audio technology that is designed to offer a significant improvement for border surveillance systems. 

The POPE microphone array system focuses on sound from one direction, using Dstl-patented technology to increase performance and usability compared to existing solutions.

POPE has a smaller size and greater portability for more discrete deployment, as well as improved audio quality, minimal unwanted noise pick-up and real-time listening, all of which can support law enforcement investigations and operations. 

Dstl says the patented technology behind POPE could also be used in other applications such as directional detection systems for gunshots or drones. 

Developed with U.K. government funding, POPE is being commercialized by Ploughshare via a new start-up company and will be on the market in 2022.

