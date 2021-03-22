Enlightenment Capital Taps Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson for Advice and Counsel

Jeh Johnson, a partner at law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and former secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, has been appointed to give advice and counsel to Chevy Chase, Maryland-based private equity firm Enlightenment Capital.

Johnson, who has more than three decades of private law and public service experience, will provide legal assistance to Enlightenment Capital as part of an engagement agreement, the investment company said.

He served as general counsel at the departments of Defense and the Air Force before his leadership tenure at DHS from 2013 to 2017 and worked as an assistant U.S. attorney for New York’s southern district earlier in his career.

According to his biography on the DHS website, Johnson led over 229,000 personnel — representing 22 homeland security components — during his tenure as DHS secretary.

His experience at the department included responsibilities across the areas of cybersecurity, counterterrorism, border security and immigration laws.

“Jeh brings 38 years’ experience as a lawyer, but also a deep understanding of the risks and challenges facing the nation, areas where our companies are diligently working in support of their clients’ missions,” said Devin Talbott, managing partner and founder of Enlightenment Capital.

“His decades of legal practice, service, and leadership offer a wealth of experience to our team as we work to build best-of-breed national security and mission critical technology companies.”

Johnson serves as a board member at Lockheed Martin and U.S. Steel. He also holds a fellowship with the American College of Trial Lawyers.

