(Unsplash/Matt Chesin)

Epiq Solutions Wins Phase II DHS Contract for In-Building Coverage Analysis System

Epiq Solutions, a provider of software-defined radio (SDR) tools for mission-critical situational awareness, has won a Phase II Department of Homeland Security (DHS) contract to develop a simple, seamless, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) in-building coverage analysis system (ICAS) to aid first responders. 

As part of the DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program administered by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T), DHS is seeking a solution to the critical problem of achieving reliable emergency communications network coverage in buildings of various types and locations.

Epiq Solutions successfully completed Phase I of the SBIR in 2020, using their commercial SDRs for RF scanning and sensing to validate key assumptions about converged in-building testing with P25, FirstNet, Commercial LTE, and 5G NR. In this Phase II contract, Epiq Solutions will bring to market a commercial product that addresses many challenges facing in-building coverage analysis and enhances trust in public safety networks for first responders.

Epiq Solutions will develop a converged scanner/sensor that simultaneously assesses wireless coverage of P25, FirstNet, commercial LTE, and 5G NR that is smaller than a deck of playing cards and can be powered from commercial phones and tablets. The company will provide a cloud-based coverage analysis and management system that provides measurement version control and a single pane of glass to Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs), public safety communications officers, and city and county CIOs to view and manage the coverage of their emergency communications systems.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from DHS

Go to Top
X