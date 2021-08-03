Epiq Solutions Wins Phase II DHS Contract for In-Building Coverage Analysis System

Epiq Solutions, a provider of software-defined radio (SDR) tools for mission-critical situational awareness, has won a Phase II Department of Homeland Security (DHS) contract to develop a simple, seamless, low size, weight, and power (SWaP) in-building coverage analysis system (ICAS) to aid first responders.

As part of the DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program administered by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T), DHS is seeking a solution to the critical problem of achieving reliable emergency communications network coverage in buildings of various types and locations.

Epiq Solutions successfully completed Phase I of the SBIR in 2020, using their commercial SDRs for RF scanning and sensing to validate key assumptions about converged in-building testing with P25, FirstNet, Commercial LTE, and 5G NR. In this Phase II contract, Epiq Solutions will bring to market a commercial product that addresses many challenges facing in-building coverage analysis and enhances trust in public safety networks for first responders.

Epiq Solutions will develop a converged scanner/sensor that simultaneously assesses wireless coverage of P25, FirstNet, commercial LTE, and 5G NR that is smaller than a deck of playing cards and can be powered from commercial phones and tablets. The company will provide a cloud-based coverage analysis and management system that provides measurement version control and a single pane of glass to Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs), public safety communications officers, and city and county CIOs to view and manage the coverage of their emergency communications systems.

