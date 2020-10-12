Esri Announces Security Enhancements Through Integration of US Government-Approved Drone and Cloud Deployment to the EU

U.S. organizations will now be able to use Site Scan, Esri’s unmanned aerial systems flight planning and processing solution, to plan and execute missions with the Freefly Astro drone, powered by Auterion. Additionally, for organizations in Europe with data sovereignty requirements, a new and fully independent instance of Site Scan for ArcGIS has been deployed to European servers, ensuring that organizational data resides within the region.

Site Scan for ArcGIS is used by organizations that require drone imagery for visual inspections, site monitoring, asset management, and situational awareness. It’s an all-in-one, cloud-based drone mapping solution for managing fleets and collecting, processing, analyzing, and sharing data products. Industries using this solution include architecture, engineering, construction, natural resources, infrastructure, and government. Site Scan now includes enhanced security functionality.

The U.S. government has recently issued a growing number of advisory warnings and bans on the use of drones that pose security risks. These precautions have adversely impacted federal agencies and private firms that manage critical infrastructure, causing them to adopt drone data capturing and processing workflows that consist of multiple vendor solutions.

Esri is therefore offering these agencies a single, end-to-end drone solution that integrates Freefly Astro, using U.S. Department of Defense-approved Blue sUAS software architecture from Auterion, and is fully supported by Site Scan.

By law within Europe, data from publicly funded or critical infrastructure projects cannot leave the European Union (EU). To enable a scalable drone workflow, Site Scan for ArcGIS has been deployed to a server cluster in Ireland. European customers that require their data not be transmitted outside the region can now use this server cluster to meet project requirements.

The Freefly Astro and Site Scan integration will be available for customers by December 2020. The European deployment of Site Scan is available now.

