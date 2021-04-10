EU Seeks Applications for a Working Group on the Cybersecurity Market

The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) has launched a call for expression of interest concerning an Ad Hoc Working Group on the EU Cybersecurity Market.

The ENISA Ad Hoc Working Group (AHWG) on the EU cybersecurity market will support ENISA in analyzing market trends and segments, with a focus on cybersecurity solutions to meet the market needs of the stakeholders.

While the focus will be on the EU cybersecurity market, the global cybersecurity market may also be considered, for example when addressing the EU dependency (on) or requirements to market actors outside the Digital Single Market.

Overall the work developed through this AHWG aims to “improve conditions for the functioning of the internal market” and “foster a robust European cybersecurity industry and market¨.

Responsibilities of the EU Market AHWG will include:

Identify significant topics related to cybersecurity market analysis

Provide guidance on how to analyze these topics in order to achieve the goals of the study

Discuss and possibly draft opinions

Draft reports on specific topics

Deliver input and review documentation related to ENISA projects and outputs in the area of cybersecurity market analysis

Contribute to the validation of deliverables

Generally advise ENISA in carrying out its tasks in relation to the cybersecurity market

Outcomes may include:

identification of cybersecurity market needs of the stakeholders and potential recommendations to meet such needs;

the identification of a specific market segment to focus particular market support actions;

a gap analysis to identify a need for solutions in relation to EU cybersecurity requirements;

and a quantitative market analysis in a section of the Digital Single Market.

The estimated duration of the ad hoc working group is for three years.

Interested parties are invited to submit their application to ENISA via the dedicated application form by May 3.

ENISA has recently published its cybersecurity market report, which covers preliminary work on the topic of market analysis focusing on certification. The study proposes a methodology to carry out market analyses on cybersecurity certification of ICT products, services and processes.

