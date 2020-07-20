European CT Unit Orders 3DX-Ray Scanner

3DX-Ray has been awarded a contract to supply its ThreatScan®-LS1 scanner to an undisclosed European counterterrorism unit.

The flat screen scanner allows counter terror officers to examine and assess threats and suspect items such as bags and laptops on site, and also enables them to locate and identify hidden cameras and surveillance equipment.

Each system consists of a portable X-ray generator, a detection panel and an operator’s workstation running 3DX-Ray’s image processing software, together with a customer-specific range of ancillary equipment.

ThreatScan is lightweight with an imaging area of 600 x 460mm, enabling bags and objects to be scanned in one scan. This system can penetrate up to 34mm steel at 120kV while producing high quality, sub-millimeter resolution images.

ThreatScan is suitable for inspecting suspect bags and packages in mass transit areas including rail and bus stations, shopping malls, airports, stadia, and sports arenas. It is designed for general security inspection by first responders such as police, military and private and government security agencies.

