European Drone Strike Research Secures Horizon 2020 Grant

U.K. research establishment QinetiQ is to lead the Horizon 2020 program: ‘Vulnerability of manned aircraft to drone strikes’ – one of five research contracts funded in the latest round of Europe’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program.

The projects are managed by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and are part of the Commission ‘smart, green and integrated transport initiative.

The project scope includes a review of technology, establishing a ‘collision envelope’, developing and validating models, simulating collision events, designing a tool to map damage, design improvements, recommendations for drone design and test standards, and engaging with stakeholders.

