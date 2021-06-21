Everbridge and WizNucleus Partner to Provide Digital and Physical Security for Utilities

Everbridge, Inc. and WizNucleus, provider of cyber and physical security solutions to nuclear and electric grid customers, have formed a partnership to increase digital and physical security for some of the world’s largest nuclear, electric, and other utility companies.

Through the partnership, WizNucleus customers gain access to Everbridge’s critical event management (CEM) solutions, including Control Center, helping increase preparedness for a wide range of digital and physical threats. WizNucleus offers deep domain expertise in the operational and regulatory requirements of the nuclear industry, among other large enterprises. The company provides software, design engineering process, system integration, documentation and testing to support cyber and physical security to critical infrastructure customers.

Numerous U.S. power generation parent companies already leverage Everbridge CEM as their corporate emergency management platform. Protection of critical infrastructure at large power and other facilities remains vital as instances of cyber attacks against major national providers increase, interrupting supply chains and impacted economies.

Recently, a large U.S. nuclear plant selected WizNucleus/Everbridge to replace their protected area security computer system previously maintained by a proprietary vendor for years. The nuclear facility selected the new PSIM (Physical Security Integration Management) system to comply with industry regulations, while enabling adoption of new security technologies faster in the future.

