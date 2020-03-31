Everbridge Launches COVID-19 Shield Protection Packages

Everbridge, Inc. has launched COVID-19 Shield, a new set of Coronavirus Protection Solutions designed to protect the safety of employees and customers, maintain business operations, safeguard supply chains, and reduce costs and liabilities stemming from the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Everbridge’s purpose-built packages are designed to mitigate the impact of coronavirus by using the company’s critical event management platform to help organizations identify their risks, safeguard their workforce, and manage disruptions to their operations and supply chain. Due to the swift spread of the outbreak, Everbridge offers a rapid deployment package for governments, businesses, and healthcare entities to implement the COVID-19 Shield solutions in under 48 hours.

COVID-19 Shield offers pandemic situation reports drawn from machine learning analysis of over 22,000 data sources from 175+ countries and validated by a 24/7 team of analysts monitoring local verified sources. The real-time intelligence includes case statistics, travel advisories, closures and supply chain impacts, all automatically correlated to a business’ affected people and assets.

The system also helps users manage critical response plans and automate communications with impacted people, responders, leadership and other stakeholders. It correlates a specialized Everbridge-developed threat feed on incidences of the coronavirus with the previously visited, last known and expected location of people in order to help businesses understand the risks to their organization and take appropriate actions. It also includes coronavirus-tailored messaging templates for health advisories, travel bans, work-at-home directives, and regular wellness checks. Organizations can also establish high-risk Incident Zones and send instructions when anyone enters these areas.

COVID-19 Shield is designed to help protect operations and supply chains by automatically correlating alerts to physical assets including offices and facilities, production plants, suppliers and supply chain routes, in addition to people. It pinpoints potential impacts to assets and production resources, as well as to suppliers and distribution routes, automates initiating standard operating procedures to quickly resolve issues, and generates real-time status reports on key remediation and recovery tasks.

The COVID-19 Shield packages also provide access to the Everbridge Data Sharing Private Network, which enables customers to share information publicly or privately. A business, for example, can share information with local government agencies and healthcare facilities to gain more local situation intelligence and to better coordinate response activities.

