Everbridge Renews FedRAMP Authorization and Inks Deal with Siemens

Critical event management specialist, Everbridge, Inc., has successfully renewed its Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Agency Authorization, representing the federal government’s most rigorous security and risk management review process for cloud products and services.

FedRAMP is the U.S. federal government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission marks the latest government agency to grant Everbridge an Authority to Operate (ATO), joining more than 60 federal agencies that Everbridge supports including the Departments of Commerce, Energy, Interior, Defense, Justice, and Health and Human Services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Social Security Administration, the National Cancer Institute, and the Peace Corps.

The FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) certifies that the Everbridge Suite of platform and products meets the standards for the 325 controls in the FedRAMP Moderate baseline and passed the rigorous security and risk management renewal process required to support the operational resilience needs of federal agencies, a mandate for any cloud service provider that serves the federal government.

Everbridge has also successfully renewed its SSAE 18/ISAE-3402 Service Organization Controls (SOC) 2 and 3 Reports, German Government Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalog (C5) Report and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 Information Security Management System certifications.

On June 30, Everbridge announced that Siemens will adopt the company’s critical event management platform to help protect Siemens’ workforce and operations against critical events, from the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest to sudden economic changes and more. The two companies have also formed a technology alliance in which Siemens will share domain know-how, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to enhance Everbridge capabilities.

