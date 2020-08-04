EverWatch Acquires BrainTrust

EverWatch has acquired BrainTrust, a provider of technology solutions to the intelligence and defense communities.

EverWatch will merge BrainTrust with its existing business unit in Columbia, Maryland. The BrainTrust founders and senior management team will join the newly merged entity and help lead EverWatch’s continued growth. EverWatch is backed by Enlightenment Capital.

“The addition of BrainTrust enables EverWatch to continue to aggressively pursue our strategy of combining innovative technical capabilities with the infrastructure and reach of a mid‐tier player,” said Jason Rigoli, Partner at Enlightenment Capital and Chairman of EverWatch. “Bob Kiffney and his team are true professionals who have built an outstanding business that has a proven ability to deliver to its national security customers, and they are a perfect addition to the EverWatch family.”

“We are really excited to join the team at EverWatch and to continue the hard work of supporting our clients’ most important missions,” said Robert Kiffney, Founder & CEO of BrainTrust. “The cultures of these two companies are a great fit, and our whole management team is thrilled to be part of taking EverWatch to the next level.”

Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor to BrainTrust.

