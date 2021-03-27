Expandium and Cervello Partner to Strengthen Rail Cybersecurity

Expandium and Cervello have formed a strategic alliance to provide the rail industry with comprehensive cybersecurity capabilities alongside advanced predictive maintenance capabilities.

The rail industry is becoming more and more connected. With massive shifts to digitized control systems, adoption of over-the-air technologies, and automated operations has resulted in higher availability and increased transport efficiency. At the same time, it continuously increases the amount of vulnerabilities and threats to railway operational environments, having telecom and signalling networks susceptible to ever growing cyber risks.

Expandium and Cervello propose a combined offering designed to ensure the highest level of security and reliability of railway telecom and signalling networks, empowering rail organizations to both upgrade their operations and safeguard against cyber threats.

