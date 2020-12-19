FAA Awards Safety Modernization Contract to Leidos

Leidos has been awarded a new prime contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to modernize its safety analysis tools and capabilities through the development of the Operational Analysis and Reporting System (OARS). This single award contract holds an approximate total value of $64 million and includes a four-year base period with two two-year options. Work will be based out of Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Morgantown, West Virginia.

OARS will support the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization (ATO) Safety Management System (SMS) by proactively defining, identifying, assessing, treating and tracking the mitigation of safety risks. Through this contract, Leidos will use cloud adoption framework (CAF), SecDevOps and Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) processes to migrate and enhance safety services.

For over 50 years Leidos has supported the FAA through several programs and contracts. These include En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM), Advanced Technology Oceanic Procedures (ATOP), Terminal Flight Data Management (TFDM), Future Flight Services Program (FFSP) and Enterprise Information Display System (E-IDS).

