FAA to Award $1.187 Billion in Airport Grants

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration is set to award $1.187 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants. The total includes $731 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants and an additional $455 million in Supplemental Discretionary grants. The money will be available for 100 percent of the eligible costs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“This Federal investment of over $1 billion represents the Department’s continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nation’s airports for the traveling public,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The combined AIP and Supplemental Discretionary grants will fund a wide variety of projects. The majority cover runway and taxiway improvements but there is also money set aside for security enhancements including at Huntsville International, Nantucket Memorial, and Brunswick Golden Isles airports.

