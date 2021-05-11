FEMA Awards Data Analysis Task Order to Akima Subsidiary RiverTech

Akima has announced that its subsidiary, RiverTech, has been awarded a task order to provide the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Grant Programs Directorate (GPD) with support to enhance its data analysis and reporting under the One Acquisition Solutions for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business contract vehicle. The task order has a 5-year period of performance and a total contract value of approximately $4.4 million, if all options are exercised.

Under the task order, RiverTech will provide data analytics, data visualization, and data reporting capabilities to allow FEMA decision-makers to better manage its portfolio of diverse grant programs, which help states and localities better prepare for and respond to disasters and other emergencies. The company will also assist with the creation of a communications sharing environment.

