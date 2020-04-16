FireEye and EmergingEd Partner to Deliver Online Cybersecurity Training

EmergingEd and intelligence-led security company FireEye have announced their strategic partnership to both produce and deliver cybersecurity training online. The companies made the first of these interactive courses available on April 15.

With massive shifts in the employment landscape and a growing cybersecurity talent need, much of the workforce is looking for ways to rapidly develop new skills. In addition, as business adjusts to the recent, rapid shift to supporting remote workforces and distributed teams, the need to protect against an even broader array of digital threats has become even more important and, in some cases, essential to the core functioning of industry.

With over a decade of experience, FireEye Mandiant brings its cyber defense knowledge direct from the front lines to the public through these courses.

“We are excited to partner with FireEye as a recognized leader in the cybersecurity space to deliver this critical training. The company has a wealth of experience and expertise supporting thousands of organizations and governmental agencies, making them the ideal partner to deliver our first set of hands-on technical cybersecurity courses,” said Lexi Zarecky, Managing Director at EmergingEd. “We are thrilled to be able to offer these trainings FireEye has previously delivered via in-person workshops through our platform, making them available online for the first time.”

EmergingEd’s online experience delivers courses through a dynamic platform to enable the quick uptake of new skills and provides downloadable, high-impact resources that learners can immediately use on the job.

