First Schengen EU Entry/Exit System Project to be Implemented at Helsinki Airport

Vision-Box has announced that the company and the Finnish Border Guard (RAJA) are implementing the first EU Entry/Exit System (EES) project inside the Schengen area. It aims at modernizing and expanding the existing border control infrastructure and increasing operational efficiency at Helsinki Airport, while guaranteeing compliance to the EU regulatory framework. The EES is a landmark initiative set to replace traditional border controls of Third-Country Nationals with fully digital passenger processing and automated biometric data collection in 2022.

Vision-Box was contracted by RAJA to deliver a scalable system that allowed Finland to implement Smart Borders at Helsinki Airport, ensuring adherence to EU regulations on biometric and biographic data capture at entry and exit of the Schengen area, supporting officers in their duty and enhancing operational efficiency. Following a successful tender award, this project was executed in phases by RAJA and Vision-Box starting in early 2019, at Helsinki Airport, the country’s biggest and busiest airport.

Helsinki Airport (Finavia) and RAJA will operate in a transitional protocol up until the EES goes live in 2022. RAJA has already started using the solution with transitional workflows which include the self-service processing of physical visas for TCN-VH (Visa Holders). Amidst the pandemic, Vision-Box and RAJA plan on executing the last phase of the program between the second semester of 2021 and first quarter of 2022, ensuring that Helsinki Airport will be fully ready for the 2022 deadline.

Vision-Box provided last-generation hardware for pre-enrolment, automated and manual border crossing, sustained by its Orchestra™ Identity & Border Management Platform. The new infrastructure offers a suite of digital tools that reduces or eliminates passenger contact.

Vision-Box also launched a contactless biometrics land border pilot in Bulgaria with Frontex and local authorities in June 2021.

