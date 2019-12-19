FLIR Announces Multiple Cameras for Critical Infrastructure and Safe City Security

FLIR Systems, Inc. has announced three dome-shaped, Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) security cameras, including two dual-sensor camera series for critical infrastructure locations, the FLIR Elara™ DX-Series and the FLIR Saros™ DM-Series, and a high-resolution visible camera for safe city deployments, the FLIR Quasar™ 4K IR PTZ. The latest FLIR security products offer multiple lens options for long- and short-range needs to enable accurate perimeter protection of critical infrastructure, remote facilities, and in urban city environments, day or night.

Critical infrastructure sites, such as utility substations and transportation centers, have significant and often increased security requirements. The latest FLIR Systems cameras feature thermal imaging and 4K high-resolution sensors, and have the ability to see through fog, rain, sun glare, and snow. The FLIR Elara DX-Series features longer viewing range capabilities, infrared illumination, and a wiper blade that can be remotely operated for use in harsh conditions to ensure a clear view. The more compact Saros DM-Series provides shorter viewing range capabilities in a weatherized housing. Both series offer eight lens options, enabling customers to choose the most appropriate lens for their application.

For the growing metropolitan city safety and security market, the Quasar 4K IR PTZ provides high-resolution visible video quality with low light capabilities for large coverage areas.

The Saros DM-Series is available for purchase immediately while both the Elara DX and Quasar IR PTZ will be available in the first half of fiscal 2020.

