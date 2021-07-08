Former Federal CIO Suzette Kent Joins Rubrik’s Public Sector Advisory Board

Rubrik, the cloud data management company, announced the addition of Suzette Kent to its Public Sector Advisory Board. Kent recently served as the federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the United States.

“Suzette’s background and reputation in the market place were key reasons to add her voice to Rubrik’s federal strategy,” said Tom Kennedy, Rubrik’s Vice President of Public Sector. “This strategic addition to Rubrik’s Public Sector Advisory Board further demonstrates our commitment to the federal market and to serving the unique needs of the federal government customer.”

Rubrik’s approach to data protection combines modern data management with advanced data security and threat protection, delivering built-in cyber resilience to help government agencies make their data more shareable and usable.

“Rubrik brings key assets to an organization helping them manage and secure data within their environment, improving their data security posture,” former federal CIO Suzette Kent said. “Rubrik’s capabilities today, and the vision they have for the future, is what compels me to join its Public Sector Advisory Board.”

During Kent’s tenure, she led ambitious policy overhauls, including spearheading the first comprehensive governmentwide Federal Data Strategy. By accelerating the pace of innovation in Government IT, Kent was able to champion a renewed focus on infrastructure through modernization, security, and efficient operations, supporting future growth objectives.

“Modernizing legacy systems and efficiently managing some of the world’s largest volumes of data requires leading capabilities,” said Kent. “Rubrik’s disruptive technology makes it a leading company to assist agencies with their digital transformation helping them meet modernization mandates.”

