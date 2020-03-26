Former SAIC SVP and Xator COO David Chipman Dies at Age 58

David Chipman, who served as a senior vice president at Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) for almost ten years, has passed away aged 58. Chipman left SAIC in October 2018 to join Xator Corporation as chief operating officer.

He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management Information Systems from James Madison University (JMU), and worked for over 35 years in the IT consulting industry, beginning his career at Electronic Data Systems, and went on to hold executive roles at several other firms, including SAIC and Xator.

Chipman was also a Senior Advisor to the Homeland Security Council and he served on the JMU College of Integrated Science and Engineering Executive Advisory Board.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Tammy and his sons Derek and Kyle.A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pender United Methodist Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and the family has a Tribute Store where a memorial tree can be planted in memory of David Chipman.

