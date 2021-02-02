France Awards Border Control System Contract to IDEMIA and Sopra Steria

The French Ministry of the Interior has selected the IDEMIA and Sopra Steria consortium to design, build, roll out, maintain and update a new standard border control system (CCAF).

The CCAF rollout will form part of the EU’s 2022 introduction of its Entry-Exit System (EES), which is intended to better secure the Schengen Area’s outside borders and tackle the issue of foreign nationals overstaying their visas.

CCAF is an ambitious project seeking to install a high-performance standard system so that all border control activities can be properly coordinated and harmonized. It will be rolled out in France during 2021.

While assuring border controls’ underlying need for security and accuracy, CCAF’s development will also focus on interoperability and scalability. It will be so designed that it can cope with future French and EU regulatory changes and growth in traveller traffic in and out of mainland and overseas France.

Using biometric recognition, the system will minimize traveler time spent passing through border controls without having to hire further guards on French borders.

There is a lot at stake with the CCAF project including a need to factor in high flexibility and responsiveness when developing EU IT systems in view of upcoming world sports events like the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

