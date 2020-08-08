Frontex Calls for Industry Help in Entry-Exit Pilot Project at Land Borders

The European Union is moving forward with implementing various “smart borders” solutions that are designed to make it easier for genuine travelers to cross Europe’s borders while protecting the security of hundreds of millions of Europeans.

Among these is the Entry-Exit System (EES), which will register the entry and departure data of non-EU nationals crossing the external borders of EU Member States. The system will significantly impact the work of border guards and the national authorities, who need to be prepared for important changes at border crossing points. Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, will soon be testing various EES technological solutions.

For this project, Frontex is looking for industry solutions for the testing and implementation of EES-compliant equipment, including complete technological solutions, hardware and software, development and integration services with national systems.

During the test, our agency will be able to assess the impact of the system at busy border crossing points and the length of time necessary to capture the required data. Upon its completion, Frontex will be able to advise EU countries on the most appropriate technology to be used.

The procurement procedure will be launched in the second half of this year, with project implementation to follow.

Read more at Frontex

