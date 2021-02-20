Frontex Discusses Novel Biometrics Approaches for Border Crossings

In January, the European border and coast guard agency, Frontex, met with Steinbeis 2i, the winner of the tender for the provision of a Technology Foresight on Biometrics for the Future of Travel, to kick-off and discuss a research study on the impact of emerging biometric technologies on facilitating border crossings at the EU’s external borders.

Steinbeis 2i, together with three subcontracted partners (4CF, ERREQUADRO and WAT) will conduct a research study on the future opportunities that biometric technologies and biometric-enabled border control systems could provide to Frontex and the European Border and Coast Guard (EBCG) community.

The purpose of the study will be to examine how to maximize future benefits of biometrics technology in border management while minimizing its risks and ensuring full compliance with the existing legal, ethical and technological constraints.

During the kick-off meeting, the research team presented the project plans, activities and expected outcomes. In addition to the overarching technology foresight exercise, the project includes developing a tailored foresight methodology and supporting tools, a biometrics taxonomy, and experts’ consultation activities.

The project’s outcomes will be disseminated among the European Border and Coast Guard community and other partners interested in the application of novel biometric technologies within their domains.

Read the minutes from the meeting at Frontex

