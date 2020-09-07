Frontex Seeks Contractor for Study on Future Travel Biometrics

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is looking for an experienced contractor to provide a research study on technology foresight on biometrics for the future of travel through a direct service contract.

The main objective of this procurement, which requires proven high-level expertise, is the delivery of a research study with a focus on the future of biometrics for implementation in border control systems that may, in a short (1-5 years), medium (5-10 years) and long term (10+ years) perspective, benefit the work of the Agency and the European Border and Coast Guard (EBCG) community. The contractor shall also:

present in detail the utilized technology foresight methodology

utilize and provide access to state-of-the-art technology foresight supporting tools

develop a thorough technology taxonomy for biometrics and biometrics-enabled technological systems

organize and implement ad-hoc technology foresight collaborative activities (e.g. workshops).

This initiative aims at responding to the need for creating a common forward-looking vision, promoting a more technology-oriented focus among the relevant EBCG stakeholders and providing clear, independent and up-to-date, knowledge-based evidence in support of the Agency’s decision-making processes.

The deadline for submissions is September 21, 2020.

Read the full tender document here

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)