Photo by Frontex

Frontex Seeks Contractor for Study on Future Travel Biometrics

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, is looking for an experienced contractor to provide a research study on technology foresight on biometrics for the future of travel through a direct service contract.

The main objective of this procurement, which requires proven high-level expertise, is the delivery of a research study with a focus on the future of biometrics for implementation in border control systems that may, in a short (1-5 years), medium (5-10 years) and long term (10+ years) perspective, benefit the work of the Agency and the European Border and Coast Guard (EBCG) community. The contractor shall also:

  • present in detail the utilized technology foresight methodology
  • utilize and provide access to state-of-the-art technology foresight supporting tools
  • develop a thorough technology taxonomy for biometrics and biometrics-enabled technological systems
  • organize and implement ad-hoc technology foresight collaborative activities (e.g. workshops).

This initiative aims at responding to the need for creating a common forward-looking vision, promoting a more technology-oriented focus among the relevant EBCG stakeholders and providing clear, independent and up-to-date, knowledge-based evidence in support of the Agency’s decision-making processes.

The deadline for submissions is September 21, 2020.

Read the full tender document here

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Biometrics & ID Management

Go to Top
X
X