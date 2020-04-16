G4S Partners with Stabilitas to Provide Intelligence and Risk Management Services

G4S has announced a partnership with Stabilitas, a provider of critical event intelligence, to integrate their AI-platform into G4S’ Risk Operations Center (ROC).

The result will be delivery of real-time, actionable and innovative intelligence to complement the ROC’s situational awareness, analysis, crisis management and threat monitoring services from one dedicated location. This solution is particularly relevant to companies that need to identify current and potential COVID-19 hotspots where they may have a high concentration of employees or suppliers, allowing them to inform staff and adjust operations due to local outbreaks.

Stabilitas provides information about local policies and closures relevant to operations and supply chain as they happen. By coupling Actionable Intelligence delivered by the Stabilitas AI with G4S ROC analysts resources, companies can have real-time access to information about areas with the most reports of COVID-19 as well as those with the highest day-on-day growth rates. These correlation tools and analysis are expected to be increasingly useful as clients seek to understand where and when employees have been most at risk.

Stabilitas’ AI-based platform also equips G4S ROC staff to deliver real-time intelligence, travel risk management, asset visualization and mass notifications to clients, employees, travelers and assets to keep their operations secure, a particularly valuable resource in the face of rapidly evolving global threats such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The platform filters more than 17,000 trusted data sources across government, weather and geological, local and international, social media, IoT networks and other external data sources into a single feed that identifies critical events and correlates those on a global scale.

The addition of the Stabilitas platform rounds out the full end-to-end solution provided by G4S’ recently launched ROC, which debuted in 2019 at the G4S Americas Headquarters facility in Jupiter, Florida. ROC capabilities and features include: The Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) as a service; Intelligence as a service; Situational awareness monitoring and alerting; Security data analytics reporting; Remote video monitoring; Travel risk management; Global crisis management and 24/7 response. Though based in one central location, all ROC activity and data is backed up by a fully redundant site to safeguard service continuity.

