GAO Recent Ruling Confirms Small Business Set-Asides are Optional Under GSA Schedule

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently ruled that agencies are not required to follow the small business “rule of two” when issuing task orders under the GSA Federal Supply Schedule (FSS). In Development InfoStructure, LLC v. Department of State, the GAO dismissed a protest challenging the agency’s decision not to set aside a task order, confirming that FAR Part 19 small business requirements are discretionary – not mandatory – for GSA Schedule acquisitions.

Key Implications:

Every acquisition that moves to GSA Schedule becomes exempt from mandatory small business set-aside rules.

This threat to small business opportunities exists independently of the ongoing Revolutionary FAR Overhaul discussions.

Recent procurement consolidation trends suggest more acquisitions will move to GSA Schedule, further reducing mandatory small business considerations.

Bottom Line: The ruling reinforces existing regulatory language that gives agencies full discretion on small business set-asides under GSA Schedule, potentially impacting small business participation as more acquisitions migrate to this contracting vehicle.

To view the redacted version of GAO’s decision, you can visit GAO’s site. (The decision was subject to a GAO Protective Order; hence, the redaction for public release.

