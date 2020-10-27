GDIT Announces SOUTHCOM IT Modernization Contract

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded the Southern Command’s (SOUTHCOM) Cyber Information Technology Enterprise Services (SCITES) contract by the U.S. General Service Administration (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM).

This new work will modernize and normalize information technology for SOUTHCOM combatant command blue terrain in the cyber warfighting domain to ensure an interoperable and defensible architecture.

The award holds a total estimated value of $761.6 million and includes a seven-month base period with six one-year options.

Under the terms of the contract, GDIT will provide a full range of digital modernization services and technical solutions including installation, operations and maintenance of a Tier 3 Cyber Security System Provider (CSSP), cloud computing, edge computing, multiple X as a Service (XaaS) solutions, and software development.

Earlier this month, GDIT was also awarded a $100 million IT system modernization contract by the Defense Intelligence Agency and an IT contract worth an estimated $364 million by GSA FEDSIM for Special Operations Forces.

