General Dynamics and Dedrone Form C-UAS Partnership

General Dynamics will exclusively supply Dedrone’s counter-drone technology to their global defense, civil government, intelligence, and critical infrastructure customers.

By Homeland Security Today
(General Dynamics/Dedrone)

General Dynamics Mission Systems and Dedrone have formed a counter-drone partnership, providing General Dynamics’ global network with access to Dedrone’s complete drone detection and defeat technology. 

As part of this strategic agreement, General Dynamics Mission Systems becomes a value-added reseller for Dedrone’s counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities and has made a significant equity investment in Dedrone. General Dynamics will exclusively supply Dedrone’s counter-drone technology to their global defense, civil government, intelligence, and critical infrastructure customers.

The Dedrone C-UAS technology portfolio combines machine-learning software, electronic attack methods such as smart jamming, and defeat weapons to provide early warning, classification of, and mitigation against drone threats. 

Read more at General Dynamics Mission Systems

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

