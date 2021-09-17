General Dynamics and Dedrone Form C-UAS Partnership

General Dynamics Mission Systems and Dedrone have formed a counter-drone partnership, providing General Dynamics’ global network with access to Dedrone’s complete drone detection and defeat technology.

As part of this strategic agreement, General Dynamics Mission Systems becomes a value-added reseller for Dedrone’s counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities and has made a significant equity investment in Dedrone. General Dynamics will exclusively supply Dedrone’s counter-drone technology to their global defense, civil government, intelligence, and critical infrastructure customers.

The Dedrone C-UAS technology portfolio combines machine-learning software, electronic attack methods such as smart jamming, and defeat weapons to provide early warning, classification of, and mitigation against drone threats.

