General Dynamics and Dedrone Form C-UAS Partnership

General Dynamics Missions Systems and Dedrone have announced a strategic counter-drone partnership, providing General Dynamics’ global network with access to Dedrone’s drone detection and defeat technology.

As part of the agreement, General Dynamics Mission Systems becomes a value-added reseller for Dedrone’s counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities and has made a significant equity investment in Dedrone. General Dynamics will exclusively supply Dedrone’s counter-drone technology to their global defense, civil government, intelligence, and critical infrastructure customers.

The Dedrone C-UAS technology portfolio features machine-learning software, electronic attack methods such as smart jamming, and defeat weapons to provide early warning, classification of, and mitigation against drone threats.

Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone said the agreement with General Dynamics will enable Dedrone to reach a “broad, global customer base, opening opportunities to provide mission-critical airspace security systems to customers both in the U.S. federal and defense sectors, as well as their global critical enterprise security customers.”

