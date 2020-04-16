Geocent Elects Sid Fuchs to Board of Directors

Sid Fuchs has been elected to Geocent LLC’s Board of Directors. Making the announcement, Geocent said Fuchs joins the Board as an accomplished thought leader, business executive, published author, and an authority on National Security with over 30 years of experience transforming engineering and technology organizations.

Most recently, Fuchs served as president, CEO, and director of MacAulay-Brown, Inc., (MacB). At MacB, he transformed the company from a predominately U.S. Air Force SETA contractor to a high-end engineering, product, and solutions company, resulting in a highly successful exit in 2018 through an acquisition by Alion Science and Technology. He then joined Alion’s senior leadership team, serving as chief operating officer until the end of 2019.

“I am honored to join Geocent’s Board, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company leadership to help guide the company’s important work,” said Fuchs. “I am excited to be a part of a company that has such a tremendous opportunity to empower people with the solutions and tools they need to succeed.”

Before MacB, Fuchs was president and CEO of OAO Technology Solutions (acquired in 2010), the CEO and director of ATS Corporation (acquired in 2012) and the President and CEO of TASC, a Northrop Grumman subsidiary which he led to over $1.2 billion in revenue. He is a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer, having served both domestic and foreign posts in a variety of operations, technical, and management positions. Fuchs is a graduate of the CIA Special Operations and Training School as well as the CIA Intelligence Analysis School.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sid to our Board of Directors. He brings decades of leadership in key areas, such as strategy implementation, corporate transformation, and advising senior executives that are vital to our future operations and strategy,” said Dr. Bobby Savoie, Geocent CEO. “Sid’s counsel and expertise will bring energy to our Board and strengthen Geocent’s commitment to operational excellence and enhancing mission-critical solutions to serve our employees and customers better.”

Fuchs currently serves on the Board of directors for NT Concepts and Buchanan & Edwards, Inc. and on the Board of advisers for INADEV, as well as a board member at the LSU Foundation National Board.

