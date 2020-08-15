Gerald R. Ford International Airport photo

Gerald R. Ford International Airport Debuts UV Cleaning Robot

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is testing a new autonomous robot that disinfects using ultraviolet technology.

In addition to the robot, the airport is testing a comprehensive suite of tools that utilize UV technology, which works on a molecular level to destroy the microbiology of bacteria and viruses including coronavirus. The suite includes a shoe disinfectant mat, a pod that can be used to clean wheelchairs and luggage trolleys, and a chamber for personal items such as phones, keys and tablets.

The airport partnered with Michigan-based UVC Experts and Florida-based iP Program as it assessed the various solutions available. 

