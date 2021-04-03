German Police Opt for Elbit Night Vision Goggles

Elbit Systems Deutschland has been selected by the Procurement Office of the German Federal Ministry of the Interior, after a competitive tender procedure, to supply XACT nv33 Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) for the German Federal Police.

The Special Forces and Special Operation Units of the Federal Police are facing new threats and complex scenarios from organized crime and international terrorism. The German Armed Forces are already using the XACT nv33 NVG in various missions and the XACT product family has been selected by a number of undisclosed NATO countries among them Germany and the Netherlands, as well as the Israeli and the Australian Armed Forces.

Thomas Nützel, CEO of Elbit Systems Deutschland, commented: “After the establishment of our night vision systems with the German Armed Forces, we are very proud to serve the German Federal Police in the field of electro-optics. Our image intensifier goggles will expand the capabilities of the federal officers and support them in the fight against crime”.

The XACT nv33 is a lightweight binocular image intensifier that can be mounted on a wide variety of helmets and can be used head-mounted or hand-held. The capability to use the system to drive a vehicle in absolute darkness will further increase the operational capabilities for federal officers and better align their readiness for future security requirements.

