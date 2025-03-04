Gigaplex Partners with Q-Net to Enhance Cybersecurity for Airport Screening Technology 

GigaplexTM, the remote screening technology for long distance review of X-ray images generated at airport security checkpoints, has partnered with Q-Net Security to bolster its cyber protection capabilities. This partnership ensures the secure operation of Gigaplex’s innovative screening solutions, which facilitate efficient image processing for airport checkpoints and checked baggage.

Using FIPS 140 certified encryption, Q-Net Security can securely connect thousands of aviation security Computed Tomography (CT) x-ray machines and viewing stations at extremely fast speeds. Q-Net Security’s dedicated silicon-based cybersecurity solution is significantly faster and more secure than traditional software-based cybersecurity solutions such as virtual private networks. Q-Net Security provides quantum compute resistant encryption that acts as an end point firewall, while using zero trust principles.

Lee Kair, co-manager of Gigaplex, LLC said, “When compared to traditional cybersecurity solutions, Q-Net Security’s hardware-based encryption enables Gigaplex to use less bandwidth while securing images faster and at scale. This partnership provides a unique capability for our remote screening solution.”

John Pyrovolakis, Chairman and CEO of Q-Net Security, added, “We are excited to support Gigaplex in delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions, not just for today’s threats but also for emerging challenges driven by Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing – challenges that could undermine traditional VPN and firewall solutions.

Gigaplex will transform airport security by enabling real-time screening of images from x-ray machines across many lanes, offsite locations and even airports that are hundreds of miles away. By enabling fast and secure transfer of image files, remote officers can review images and make security determinations, maximizing security and staffing efficiency at airport checkpoints. This innovative approach significantly increases passenger throughput which enhances the overall travel experience.

The technology meets open architecture Digital Imaging and Communications in Security (DICOS) standards, ensuring interoperability with any standards-based checkpoint or checked baggage computed tomography (CT) system worldwide.

