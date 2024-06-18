On June 17, 2024, the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA) announced its establishment as a 501c3 non-profit association to provide a value-added organization that connects and enhances the emergency management external affairs community of professionals across the globe.

No other emergency management or public affairs/relations association brings these two professions together. External affairs is broader and includes international and U.S. government officials, community relations, and congressional affairs, intergovernmental, tribal, and public-private liaisons. These professionals form the network of external affairs and provide key functional support to emergency management organizations. EMEAA will represent and reflect all these functions.

“Our whole is greater than the sum of our parts,” said Association President Bob Jensen, “Trust, respect, teamwork, empowerment, and effective communication are our litmus test for success.”

The association is seeking members and benefactors to make a difference in this arena. We are inclusive of current and former practitioners within the local, state, federal, private, academic, non-profit and international sectors.

Members instantly become part of something greater than themselves in a welcoming environment focused on collaboration and the betterment of the profession. Members will receive access to senior leaders in the field for mentorship, feedback, and professional counsel, and have access to a network with like-minded professionals from the public and private sector, in all functional areas of external affairs. Members will have exclusive access to training materials, historical documents, and communications products and receive exclusive invitations to virtual and in-person EMEAA special events. And last, every member will have the opportunity to contribute to one of our specific committees, aimed at advancing our profession in different aspects.

“Our vision,” added Founder and Vice President Dan Stoneking, “is to become the preeminent national communication association with a reputation for providing meaningful, measurable, and visible results that enhance the positive impact and reputation of our community of professionals.”

Interested potential members and benefactors are encouraged to read more and join at www.em-eaa.org. Here at EMEAA, joining is just the first step. We seek the best and the brightest to help us support practitioners and shape the future of our industry.