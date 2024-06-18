91 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessIndustryIndustry News

Global Emergency Management External Affairs Association Established

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Word writing text Non Profit. Business concept for Charitable Wrothless Philanthropy Aid Unlucrative Profitless written Cardboard Paper Holding by man plain background Heart Paper Balls.
(iStock Photo)

On June 17, 2024, the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA) announced its establishment as a 501c3 non-profit association to provide a value-added organization that connects and enhances the emergency management external affairs community of professionals across the globe.

No other emergency management or public affairs/relations association brings these two professions together. External affairs is broader and includes international and U.S. government officials, community relations, and congressional affairs, intergovernmental, tribal, and public-private liaisons. These professionals form the network of external affairs and provide key functional support to emergency management organizations. EMEAA will represent and reflect all these functions.

“Our whole is greater than the sum of our parts,” said Association President Bob Jensen, “Trust, respect, teamwork, empowerment, and effective communication are our litmus test for success.”

The association is seeking members and benefactors to make a difference in this arena. We are inclusive of current and former practitioners within the local, state, federal, private, academic, non-profit and international sectors.

Members instantly become part of something greater than themselves in a welcoming environment focused on collaboration and the betterment of the profession. Members will receive access to senior leaders in the field for mentorship, feedback, and professional counsel, and have access to a network with like-minded professionals from the public and private sector, in all functional areas of external affairs. Members will have exclusive access to training materials, historical documents, and communications products and receive exclusive invitations to virtual and in-person EMEAA special events. And last, every member will have the opportunity to contribute to one of our specific committees, aimed at advancing our profession in different aspects.

“Our vision,” added Founder and Vice President Dan Stoneking, “is to become the preeminent national communication association with a reputation for providing meaningful, measurable, and visible results that enhance the positive impact and reputation of our community of professionals.”

Interested potential members and benefactors are encouraged to read more and join at www.em-eaa.org. Here at EMEAA, joining is just the first step. We seek the best and the brightest to help us support practitioners and shape the future of our industry.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
Pressure Mounts on Biden Admin to Issue National Terrorism Alert After Arrest of Suspected ISIS-Tied Border Crossers
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals