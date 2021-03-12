DHS Awards More Than $2.8 Million in Scientific Leadership Award Grants to Five Minority Serving Institutions

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announces today the recipients of Scientific Leadership Awards to the following institutions: Texas A&M University – Kingsville, University of the District of Columbia, Jackson State University, Tennessee State University, and University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley. These institutions will partner with S&T-supported Centers of Excellence to develop Homeland Security (HS) course content and creatively engage students and faculty in research relevant to the complex challenges faced by DHS and the Homeland Security Enterprise.

Since 2007, the Scientific Leadership Award program has provided numerous grants to Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), which help develop enduring educational and research capabilities within the MSI communities. These institutions include Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, and Tribal Colleges and Universities. Scientific Leadership Award grants are competitively awarded to accredited MSIs to help build science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) capabilities in the Homeland Security Enterprise. Additionally, these MSIs establish HS-STEM related curricula and/or courses of study while supporting the development of early-career faculty, student mentorship and recruitment activities.

For more information about the DHS Office of University Programs, visit: http://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/office-university-programs.

For more information about the DHS Centers of Excellence visit: https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/centers-excellence.

