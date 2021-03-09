DHS S&T Offers New Funding Opportunities Through Long Range Broad Agency Announcement

To support Department of Homeland Security (DHS) research and development (R&D) technology needs, the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) released its annual announcement of the LRBAA. This announcement calls out 23 topics, including eleven new topics, two updated topics, and ten enduring topics. The LRBAA is a standing, open invitation to scientific and technical communities to propose novel ideas that address the highest priority operational needs of DHS Components.

“Unlike a traditional acquisition solicitation or even a conventional Broad Agency Announcement, the LRBAA covers a wide range of DHS R&D needs with broad topics to facilitate the ability to partner on unique and creative solutions,” said Dusty Lang, DHS S&T LRBAA Program Manager. “As technology and threats to our nation continue to evolve it is important for S&T to engage the innovation community and the LRBAA provides great modus to do so.”

The LRBAA enables S&T to advance scientific research, develop unique prototypes, and modify and assess mature technologies for homeland security uses in ways that may not be viable through the usual procurement process. Businesses of all sizes, universities, national laboratories, and other R&D organizations (both domestic and international) can submit ideas through the LRBAA.

The current 23 LRBAA topics are categorized under six R&D priority areas:

SECURING AVIATION (SEC AVN)

SEC AVN 02-04: X-Ray Screener Tools (new)

SEC AVN 02-05: Screening of Dense Material in Air Cargo Skids (new)

SEC AVN 04-08: Enhanced Contact and Non-Contact Trace Explosives Sampling and Detection

SEC AVN 05-02: Screening at Speed (new)

SECURING BORDERS (SEC BORD)

SEC BORD 01-01: Noninvasive, Minimally Disruptive Sensors and Systems (new)

SEC BORD 03-05: Air Based Technologies

SEC BORD 03-06: Countering Unmanned Aircraft Systems (updated)

SEC BORD 03-07: Maritime Domain Awareness Technologies (new)

SEC BORD 06-01: Biometric Technologies for Extending, Augmenting, or Improving DHS Identity and Verification Capabilities (new)

SECURING CYBERSPACE (SEC CYB)

SEC CYB 03-01: Distributed Denial of Service Defense (DDoSD)

SEC CYB 03-04: Predictive Analytics

SEC CYB 04-02: Mobile Security & Resiliency R&D

SEC CYB 06-01: Software Assurance

PREVENTING TERRORISM (PREV)

PREV 01-02: Detection Canine Technologies (new)

PREV 04-02: Vehicle Ramming Mitigation Technology

PREV 04-03: Threat Prevention

PROTECTING FROM TERRORIST ATTACKS (PROT)

PROT 02-01: Data Analytics (new)

PROT 03-02: Prevention, Diagnosis and Mitigation of Transboundary Agricultural Pests and Diseases (new)

MANAGING INCIDENTS (MGMT)

MGMT 01-02: Technology Acceptance (new)

MGMT 02-01: Resilient Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT)

MGMT 02-05: Low-cost tactical communication devices for information sharing in remote environments (Border Security Technology Solution)

MGMT 02-08: GMD and Nuclear EMP Critical Infrastructure Risk (updated)

MGMT 08-03: Advanced Computing Technologies (new)

To learn about the LRBAA Program and hear more about the new topics, register for DHS S&T’s Insights Outreach “Finding Your Way Through LRBAA” webinar on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. ET.

For more information on the current DHS S&T LRBAA topics or to join our mailing list, visit: https://baa2.st.dhs.gov/portal/BAA/ or contact [email protected].

To view the LRBAA Today webinars featuring useful information on LRBAA topics, check them out on our DHS S&T YouTube channel.

For more information on S&T’s innovation programs and tools, visit: https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/work-with-st.

