GSA Establishes Multiple-Award Blanket Purchase Agreement for NOAA’s IT Mission Needs

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced the award of a Multiple Award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) off of the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) for use by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The NOAA Mission IT Services (NMITS) Multiple Award BPA provides NOAA the ability to procure from small businesses IT tools and a broad range of support in areas such as enterprise services, application administration, enterprise and cloud computing, cybersecurity and information assurance. NMITS will enable economies of scale, consistent standards, and comprehensive IT services necessary to develop a robust operating environment and sustainment of global IT needs.

“NOAA’s missions are vitally dependent on IT services,” said Zachary Goldstein, NOAA Chief Information Officer. “With the award of NMITS, NOAA can more rapidly access highly qualified private sector talent, a key to cost-effectively operating and modernizing our information management environment, and advancing our service to the American people.”

GSA’s Information Technology Category (ITC) Assistant Commissioner Laura Stanton said, “Our primary goal in ITC is to work with agencies to deliver solutions like this BPA. These types of solutions make it easier and allow our partners to focus on their mission instead of acquisition while helping speed up their procurements.” She continued, “We pride ourselves on close agency partnerships like this, and we are thrilled to support NOAA with its complex IT needs.”

NMITS is a small business set-aside contract vehicle with five base years and a five-year option period. This $2.1 billion vehicle utilizes GSA’s MAS- IT Category contract and is administered by a joint effort from the NOAA Office of the CIO (OCIO) / NOAALink Program Office (NPO) and NOAA’s Acquisition and Grants Office (AGO) / Corporate Services Acquisition Division (CSAD).

The MAS – IT Category delivers the tools and expertise to shorten procurement cycles, ensure compliance, and obtain the best value for innovative technology products, services, and solutions.

More than 7.5 million products and services

More than 4,600 pre-vetted suppliers

Open to federal, state, local, and tribal agencies

Reduces buying cycles up to 50% vs. open market

For more information about GSA’s MAS-IT please visit www.gsa.gov/ITC.

Read more at GSA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)