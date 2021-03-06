Greater Toronto Airport Authority Deploys New COVID-19 Safety Devices

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, has announced an innovative new COVID-19 program involving the deployment of 1,000 COVID Safety Alert (CSA) devices to frontline GTAA employees.

The devices have been designed to help reinforce physical distancing and rapidly enable workplace contact tracing in the event of a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. The GTAA collaborated with its IT partner, Wipro Limited to develop these devices.

The CSA is a small, clip-on device that employees can wear on their belt, coat or lanyard. It notifies the wearer when they are less than two meters away from another CSA device by buzzing and flashing. CSA devices also record each time they come into contact with another device in a confidential log that is used to enable workplace tracing in the event that an employee reports a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Learn more about the airport’s COVID-19 measures

