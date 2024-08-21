Green Flag Ventures Invests in Karadag Technologies to Revolutionize Counter-Drone Warfare

Green Flag Ventures (GFV) has announced its position as lead investor in Karadag Technologies, a groundbreaking defense tech company specializing in counter-drone and electronic warfare systems. This investment positions Karadag to address existing demand and a growing international market. With the global counter-UAS market projected to reach $10.57 billion by 2030, Karadag is well-prepared to meet both current and future demand.

Karadag addresses one of the most pressing challenges in modern warfare: the threat posed by unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Their flagship products detect, track, jam, and neutralize enemy drones with unparalleled precision. Karadag’s products draw from and feed into their continuously updated platform: when one Karadag system detects a new threat, that information is quickly available to all other units, enhancing knowledge and decision-making for product users – regardless of where they operate.

